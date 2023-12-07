Specifications for the 2015 MG Mg6 Magnette Standard. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 MG Mg6 Magnette Standard Ip2X 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE MG News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1557 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1472 mm
|Length
|4651 mm
|Width
|1827 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|174 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|215 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|8000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|VIN Number
|Lsjw26#####000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control