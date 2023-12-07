WhichCar
2015 Mini Cooper Cabrio F57 1.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2015 Mini Cooper Cabrio F57 1.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Mini Cooper Cabrio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1501 mm
Tracking Rear 1501 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 3821 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1182 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
CO2 Emissions 124 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 111 g/km
CO2 Urban 146 g/km
CO2 Combined 124 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwwg320%03A82505
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom