Specifications for the 2015 Mini Cooper Clubman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mini Cooper Clubman F54 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1564 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1441 mm
|Length
|4253 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1272 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|125 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|125 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwln320%02B00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver & Anti-lock Brakes Package
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $950
- Climate Pack (PSR & HFS & PG) - $2,400
- Convenience Pack - $2,600
- Control Pack - $2,600
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $1,500
- Leather Upholstery - $2,700
- Multi-media Pro Pack (SAT & SS12 & HUD & DABR) - $3,650
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,300
- Pepper Pack - $1,700
- Satellite Navigation - $1,100