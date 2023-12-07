Specifications for the 2015 Mini Cooper Highgate Cabrio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mini Cooper Highgate Cabrio R57 My14 1.6L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1459 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3699 mm
|Width
|1683 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1205 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1635 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwzn320%0Tz12123
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Tool Kit
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Satellite Navigation - $1,900
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Traction Control System - $300
- Xenon Headlights - $1,200