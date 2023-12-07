Specifications for the 2015 Mini Cooper Jcw. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mini Cooper Jcw F56 2.0L Petrol 2D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|Nsd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3874 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxm920%02A00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Climate Pack (PSR & HFS & PG) - $2,300
- Convenience Pack - $1,200
- Control Pack - $1,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,950
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Power Sunroof - $1,900