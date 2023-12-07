WhichCar
2015 Mini One F55 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2015 Mini One F55 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2015 Mini One F55. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1501 mm
Tracking Rear 1501 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 2567 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 3982 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1705 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 117 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 102 g/km
CO2 Urban 143 g/km
CO2 Combined 117 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxs120%0T000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom