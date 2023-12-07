WhichCar
2015 Morgan Plus 4 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2015 Morgan Plus 4 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Morgan Plus 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1280 mm
Tracking Rear 1310 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1220 mm
Length 4010 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 877 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 4
CO2 Extra 124 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 162 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 201 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Sa944#$L2X1234567
Country Manufactured United Kingdom