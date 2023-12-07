WhichCar
2015 Morgan Plus 8 My13 4.8L Petrol 2D Roadster

2015 Morgan Plus 8 My13 4.8L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Morgan Plus 8 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2532 mm
Height 1220 mm
Length 4010 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 267 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 4
CO2 Extra 194 g/km
CO2 Urban 392 g/km
CO2 Combined 267 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 490 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Sa948Ap8%#P000011
Country Manufactured United Kingdom