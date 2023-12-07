WhichCar
2015 Nissan 370Z Z34 My14 3.7L Petrol 2D Roadster

2015 Nissan 370Z Z34 My14 3.7L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2015 Nissan 370Z Z34 My14. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1325 mm
Length 4250 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1565 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1885 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 265 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 265 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 363 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn12Aaz34A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan