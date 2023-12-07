Specifications for the 2015 Nissan Micra Plus S.e.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Nissan Micra Plus S.e. K13 My13 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1465 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|Height
|1525 mm
|Length
|3780 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|932 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|136 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mhbfbuk13A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control