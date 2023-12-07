Specifications for the 2015 Nissan Micra St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Nissan Micra St K13 My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|Height
|1525 mm
|Length
|3780 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|947 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|138 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|56 kW
|Front Tyre
|165/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|165/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntfbuk13A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495