Specifications for the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Ti Hybrid (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Ti Hybrid (4X4) R52 My15 2.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1670 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1767 mm
|Length
|5008 mm
|Width
|1960 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2073 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2715 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|642 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|203 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|203 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|7000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|5N1Ar2Mm0Ec123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Ventilated Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,700
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$79,500
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,490