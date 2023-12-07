Specifications for the 2015 Nissan Patrol Ti-L (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Nissan Patrol Ti-L (4X4) Y62 Series 2 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1699 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1699 mm
|Ground Clearance
|283 mm
|Wheelbase
|3075 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2829 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|140 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|343 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|343 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|298 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tany62A0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Clock
- Diff Locks
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hydraulic Body Motion Control
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $495
Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$97,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,060
|Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,900
|Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$100,600
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$104,160
|Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon
|5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$101,600