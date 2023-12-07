WhichCar
2015 Nissan Qashqai St J11 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

216d1900/2015 nissan qashqai st 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 05a10185
2015 Nissan Qashqai St J11 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 Nissan Qashqai St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 188 mm
Wheelbase 2646 mm
Height 1595 mm
Length 4377 mm
Width 1806 mm
Kerb Weight 1408 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 178 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 106 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Bottom Of Rear Window
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnf%Aj11A0000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

