Specifications for the 2015 Peugeot 207 Cc 1.6 Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Peugeot 207 Cc 1.6 Turbo My10 Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1461 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1462 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|4037 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1493 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1070 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Vf3Wb5Fw%00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $680