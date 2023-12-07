WhichCar
2015 Peugeot 208 Allure Premium 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2015 Peugeot 208 Allure Premium 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2015 Peugeot 208 Allure Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1466 mm
Tracking Rear 1468 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2538 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 3962 mm
Width 1739 mm
Kerb Weight 1123 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 950 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Cc5Fs9&W123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France