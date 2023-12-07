Specifications for the 2015 Peugeot 208 Allure Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Peugeot 208 Allure Sport 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1466 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1468 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2538 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|3962 mm
|Width
|1739 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1063 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|930 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|135 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|135 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Ca5Fv8&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint - $750