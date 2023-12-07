Specifications for the 2015 Peugeot 308 Allure Premium Blue Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Peugeot 308 Allure Premium Blue Hdi T9 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4253 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Economy City
|4.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|150 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Lphnyh@S000011
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $3,100
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,700
