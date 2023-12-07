WhichCar
2015 Peugeot 308 GT T9 1.6L Petrol 4D Hatchback

2015 Peugeot 308 GT T9 1.6L Petrol 4D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1472 mm
Length 4253 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1173 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 635 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
CO2 Emissions 130 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 130 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 285 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3L35Gth@S000011
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs

GT Premium 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $47,300
GT Premium 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $48,700
GT 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $42,500
GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback 1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $62,700
GT Premium 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $46,800