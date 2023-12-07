Specifications for the 2015 Peugeot 508 Active 1.6T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Peugeot 508 Active 1.6T My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2817 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4792 mm
|Width
|1853 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1414 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1775 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Vf38D5Fva&L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
Current Peugeot 508 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$78,300
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$79,600
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$76,700
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$77,900
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$81,610
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$82,915