2015 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Gx (4X4) Kdj150R My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Gx (4X4) Kdj150R My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2015 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Gx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2790 mm
Height 1845 mm
Length 4930 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 2210 kg
Gcm 5490 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 780 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 150 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 232 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 232 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R17
Rear Tyre 245/70 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Jtebh9Fj305123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

