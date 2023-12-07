WhichCar
2015 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi340 (4X2) 2H My14 2.0L Diesel C/Chas

2015 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi340 (4X2) 2H My14 2.0L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi340 (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1644 mm
Ground Clearance 230 mm
Wheelbase 3095 mm
Height 1820 mm
Length 5181 mm
Width 1944 mm
Kerb Weight 1748 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1292 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205 R16
Rear Tyre 205 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wv1Zzz2Hzca123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Argentina

Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs

Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $55,490
Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $59,490
Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,990
Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $69,740
Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $73,740