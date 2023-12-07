Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi340 (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi340 (4X2) 2H My14 2.0L Diesel Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|5181 mm
|Width
|1944 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1748 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1292 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hzca123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heavy Duty Suspension
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Mud Flaps - Front
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $990
- Cruise Control - $590
- Diff Locks - $790
- Metallic Paint - $490
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740