Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tsi220 2K My16 1.4L Petrol 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|187 mm
|Wheelbase
|2682 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1773 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1523 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|726 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|138 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzgx000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Barn Doors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Vinyl Floor Covering
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $990
- Comfort Pack - $850
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,260
- Metallic Paint - $890
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $590
- Reversing Camera - $1,090
- Satellite Navigation - $1,990