2015 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi220 2K My16 1.4L Petrol 3D Van

2015 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi220 2K My16 1.4L Petrol 3D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2682 mm
Height 1836 mm
Length 4408 mm
Width 1773 mm
Kerb Weight 1321 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2095 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 774 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 138 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
VIN Number Wv2Zzz2Kzgx000001
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Germany