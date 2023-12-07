WhichCar
2015 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 132 Tsi Au My16 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 132 Tsi Au My16 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 132 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1517 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1496 mm
Length 4578 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1479 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 158 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R17
Rear Tyre 205/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzauz@*000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

