2015 Volkswagen Passat 130 TDI Highline 3C My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Volkswagen Passat 130 TDI Highline 3C My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Passat 130 TDI Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2709 mm
Height 1517 mm
Length 4771 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1587 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz6*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

