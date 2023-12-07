WhichCar
2015 Volkswagen Polo 66 Tsi Trendline 6R My16 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2015 Volkswagen Polo 66 Tsi Trendline 6R My16 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Polo 66 Tsi Trendline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1457 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2470 mm
Height 1453 mm
Length 3972 mm
Width 1682 mm
Kerb Weight 1082 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 112 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 112 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R15
Rear Tyre 185/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzz6Rzf*000011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured South Africa

Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $39,000
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $28,600
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $31,600
Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $40,390
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $29,490
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $32,540