2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 155 Tsi R-Line (4X4) 5Nc My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 155 Tsi R-Line (4X4) 5Nc My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 155 Tsi R-Line (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1571 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2605 mm
Height 1686 mm
Length 4427 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1642 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 205 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 205 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Right Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Wvgzzz5Nz#**00011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs

110Tsi Life 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD $47,300
132Tsi Life 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $53,000
235Tsi R 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $71,900
162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $63,100
162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD $59,100