2015 Volvo S60 D4 Kinetic F My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2015 Volvo S60 D4 Kinetic F My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Volvo S60 D4 Kinetic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2776 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1744 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 649 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 109 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 97 g/km
CO2 Urban 131 g/km
CO2 Combined 109 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fs7056B1234567
Country Manufactured Sweden

