Specifications for the 2015 Volvo S60 D4 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Volvo S60 D4 Luxury F My16 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2776 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1744 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|649 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|109 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|109 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fs7056B1234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,750
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $750
- Driver Alert System - $1,300
- Driver Support Pack - $4,000
- Heated Front Seats - $540
- Lane Change Warning - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,325
- Park Assist - $1,250
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $325
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Rear Spoiler - $575
- Premium Sound System - $1,650
- Sports Suspension - $770
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $150
Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,300
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$88,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,400