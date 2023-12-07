WhichCar
2015 Volvo Xc60 D4 Luxury Dz My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Volvo Xc60 D4 Luxury Dz My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Volvo Xc60 D4 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2774 mm
Height 1713 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1891 mm
Kerb Weight 1844 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2330 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 127 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 143 g/km
CO2 Combined 127 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Dz715491000001
Country Manufactured Sweden

