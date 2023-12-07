Specifications for the 2015 Volvo Xc60 T5 Kinetic Sprint. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Volvo Xc60 T5 Kinetic Sprint Dz My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2774 mm
|Height
|1713 mm
|Length
|4627 mm
|Width
|1891 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1833 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2330 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Dz4732B0000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,175
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $4,175
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Heated Rear Seats - $325
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,075
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,075
- Power Sunroof - $2,990
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,175
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $1,350
- Premium Sound System - $975
- Wood Grain Trim - $700
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
