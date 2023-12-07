Specifications for the 2015 Volvo Xc90 3.2 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Volvo Xc90 3.2 R-Design My14 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1624 mm
|Ground Clearance
|218 mm
|Wheelbase
|2857 mm
|Height
|1784 mm
|Length
|4807 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2184 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|596 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|269 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|269 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Cz985671123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Over-Fender Flares
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Rear Air Conditioning - $800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Combination Pack - $8,500
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Family Pack - $7,375
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,175
- Teknik Pack - $4,500
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
