Specifications for the 2015 Volvo Xc90 T6 2.0 Inscription. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Volvo Xc90 T6 2.0 Inscription 256 My16 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|785 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfa4Acg1000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Air Suspension - $3,760
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,825
- Compact disc player - $160
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $500
- Driver Assist Pack - $400
- Heated Front Seats - $375
- Heated Rear Seats - $400
- Head Up Display - $1,900
- Leather Trim Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,750
- Power Sunroof - $2,950
- Surround Camera System - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $150
- Ventilated Front Seats - $450
- Wood Grain Trim - $700
