2016 Abarth 595C My16 1.4L Petrol 2D Convertible

2016 Abarth 595C My16 1.4L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2016 Abarth 595C My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 3657 mm
Width 1627 mm
Kerb Weight 1042 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 R16
Rear Tyre 195/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Zfa3120000J123456
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured Italy