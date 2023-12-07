Specifications for the 2016 Abarth 595C My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Abarth 595C My16 1.4L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|3657 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1042 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa3120000J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Spoiler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brakes
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Sliding Fabric Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sports Striping
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Paint Colour Special - $500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,000
- Premium Paint - $500
- Sunroof - $2,200
- Two-tone Paint - $1,450
- Xenon Headlights - $1,000