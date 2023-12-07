Specifications for the 2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Targa. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Targa 1.7L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1639 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1184 mm
|Length
|3990 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1035 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|157 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|17000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zar96000012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,000
- Bi-Colour Pack - $3,000
- Carbon & Leather Pack - $4,000
- Leather Trim Special - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,000
- Painted Brake Calipers - $1,000
- Paint Colour Special - $1,000
- Racing Pack 1 - $10,000
- Racing Pack 2 - $12,000
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors - $250