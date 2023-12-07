Specifications for the 2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S My17 5.9L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1260 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1730 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2040 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|343 g/km
|Green House
|1.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|343 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|5750
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|421 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfgjbfr9Fgs21365
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Diffuser
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Top
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Trim - $2,648
- Exterior Pack - $7,944
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid - $519
- Leather Upholstery - $9,268
- Metallic Paint - $3,206
- Metallic Paint Premium - $10,592
- Metallic Paint Special - $9,268
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,648
- Parking Distance Control Front - $1,054
- Reversing Camera - $2,648
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming - $519
- Smoke Pack - $1,054
- Sports pack - $15,888
- Premium Sound System - $14,564
- Touring Pack - $925