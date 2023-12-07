WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. V12
  4. Vantage S

2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S My17.5 5.9L Petrol 2D Roadster

2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S My17.5 5.9L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Aston Martin V12 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1260 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 330 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 343 g/km
Green House 1.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 343 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5750
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 421 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 11X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfgjbfr9Fgs21365
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain