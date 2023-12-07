WhichCar
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT My16 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT My16 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1568 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1255 mm
Length 4382 mm
Width 1866 mm
Kerb Weight 1580 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 315 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 315 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7300
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 313 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfeabak8Bgc00001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain