Specifications for the 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition My16 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1295 mm
|Length
|4725 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1685 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|335 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|335 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6750
|Torque RPM
|5752
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|424 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfkccepxdgj00001
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wind Deflector
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Fuel Filler Cap - $519
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $789
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,648
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $2,648
- Carbon Fibre Door Release - $2,648
- Carbon Fibre Sports Seats - $6,620
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $4,412
- Carbon Fibre Trim - Extended Package - $5,296
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,054
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised - $1,324
- First Aid Kit - $254
- Interior Jewellery Pack - $1,324
- Interior Pack - Black - $4,412
- Interior Trim Special - $2,648
- Key Ignition Spare - $1,324
- Leather Headlining - $2,648
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $1,324
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $1,843
- Leather Upholstery Special - $9,268
- Mesh Pack - $1,324
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,648
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre - $5,296
- Premium Steering Wheel - $2,648
- Quilted Trim - $6,620
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming - $519
- Special Identifying Badging - $519
- Smoke Pack - $1,324
- Touring Pack - $925