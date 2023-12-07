Specifications for the 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Carbon Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Carbon Edition My16 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1295 mm
|Length
|4725 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1685 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|335 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|335 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6750
|Torque RPM
|5752
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|420 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfkccepxdgj00001
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Top
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wind Deflector
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Fuel Filler Cap - $519
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $789
- Alcantara Trim - $2,648
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,648
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $2,648
- Carbon Fibre Door Release - $2,648
- Carbon Fibre Sports Seats - $6,620
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $4,412
- Carbon Fibre Trim - Extended Package - $5,296
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,054
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised - $1,324
- First Aid Kit - $254
- Interior Jewellery Pack - $1,324
- Interior Pack - Black - $4,412
- Interior Trim Special - $2,648
- Key Ignition Spare - $1,324
- Leather Headlining - $2,648
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $1,324
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $1,843
- Leather Upholstery Special - $9,268
- Mesh Pack - $1,324
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,648
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre - $5,296
- Premium Steering Wheel - $2,648
- Quilted Trim - $6,620
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming - $519
- Smoke Pack - $1,324
- Touring Pack - $925
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,648