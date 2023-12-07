Specifications for the 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Ambition 8V My16 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2637 mm
|Height
|1441 mm
|Length
|4456 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|118 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|118 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vze1100001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
Optional Extras
- Comfort Pack - $2,200
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Leather Upholstery - $1,350
- Metallic Paint - $1,050
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $4,200
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $500
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Styling Pack - $2,000
- Teknik Pack - $2,900
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100