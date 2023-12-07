WhichCar
2016 Audi A3 Sportback 1.6 TDI Attraction 8V My16 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2016 Audi A3 Sportback 1.6 TDI Attraction 8V My16 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Audi A3 Sportback 1.6 TDI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1544 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2636 mm
Height 1477 mm
Length 4310 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1280 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 640 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 102 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 3.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 102 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
VIN Number Wauzzz8Vxca123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

