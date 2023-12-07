Specifications for the 2016 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro Le B8 (8K) My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|154 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|4721 mm
|Width
|1841 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|495 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Kxda000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,760
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Metallic Paint - $1,650
- Power Sunroof - $2,850
- Power Tailgate - $1,050
- Premium Sound System - $1,400
- Wood Grain Trim - $850
Current Audi A4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$66,300
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$74,811
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$76,734
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$77,869
|Avant 45 TFSI Quattro Dyn Blck 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,369
|Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,169
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,000
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$83,200
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$85,700
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,300
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$79,900
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$82,300
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,900