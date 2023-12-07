Specifications for the 2016 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro 4Gl My16 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2921 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4927 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1765 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2375 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|133 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|133 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $4,160
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,800
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,990
- Heated Front Seats - $890
- Head Up Display - $2,950
- Limited Slip Differential - $2,245
- Metallic Paint - $2,280
- Night View Assist - $4,270
- Power Door Closing - $1,260
- Protective Glazing - $960
- Power Sunroof - $2,280
- Power Tailgate - $1,100
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $9,900
- Sport Seats - $2,260
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $1,950
- Premium Sound System - $12,340
- Sports Suspension - $830
- Teknik Pack - $5,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
