Specifications for the 2016 Audi R8 5.2 V10 Plus Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Audi R8 5.2 V10 Plus Quattro My15 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1252 mm
|Length
|4431 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|320 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|327 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|327 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8000
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|404 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfxzg7912345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Brakes
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,095