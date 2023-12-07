WhichCar
2016 Audi Rs 5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 8T My15 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Audi Rs 5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 8T My15 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Audi Rs 5 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1586 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2751 mm
Height 1366 mm
Length 4649 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1725 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2225 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 246 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 246 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8250
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzz8Txbn123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

