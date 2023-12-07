Specifications for the 2016 Audi Rs 7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Audi Rs 7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4G My17 4.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2914 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1945 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|221 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|221 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|412 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/30 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gzen000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,300
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,190
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $20,940
- Driver Assist Pack - $10,375
- Dynamic Pack - $4,000
- Dynamic Pack Plus - $25,840
- Dynamic Steering - $2,730
- Exclusive Pack - $13,900
- Inlays
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,190
- Night View Assist - $4,890
- Power Door Closing - $1,400
- Red Brake Calipers - $980
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,100
- Premium Sound System - $12,000
- Styling Pack - $8,500
- Performance Suspension - $2,300
- Wood Grain Trim - $3,400
Current Audi Rs 7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$246,969
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$255,800
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$223,800